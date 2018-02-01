Filed Under:adorable, cute, Jimmy Fallon, predict, puppies, Super Bowl, Tonight Show, video
Photo: Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — If it’s just a few days from the latest Super Bowl, you know what that means.

Puppies!

Yup, for the sixth year in a row, Jimmy Fallon has unleashed the hounds — that is, a panel of really adorable golden retriever puppies — on “The Tonight Show” to predict just who will win the biggest football game of the year on Sunday, Super Bowl 52.

Since starting this in 2013, the puppies have picked the winning team just two of the last five teams.

This year’s result was a landside!

For which team? According to the pups, the New England Patriots will win it for the second year in a row.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live