Photo: PA Images/Sipa/USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Steven Tyler was pretty hot in 1973.

Not that the Aerosmith frontman isn’t still a regulation hottie at 69 years old. The singer goes back in time as the star of a new Kia Super Bowl ad set to air during this weekend’s big game.

The clip, which is set to Aerosmith’s 1973 single “Dream On,” features the singer getting into a Kia Stinger, and racing backwards around a track so fast that when he emerges from the car, it’s as a young, fresh-faced twenty-something.

Watch the commercial below.

