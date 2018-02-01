By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Coffee cancer warning.
Dragan Andrii | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

A lawsuit from Council for Education and Research on Toxics, which is a non-profit group, might influence the State of California to require coffee cancer warnings. They claim the reason as the chemical acrylamide is created when coffee is roasted.

The report mentions the fact that companies have the ability to reduce acrylamide in coffee. I guess it’s all about determining what level of the chemical is safe. Most companies that sell coffee believe the levels are already safe.

I also find it interesting after all the years of research communicating the great benefits of coffee didn’t exploit the acrylamide issue. Or is this all an overreaction to the current levels of the chemical in coffee? Judge for yourself  HERE.

