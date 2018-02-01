Filed Under:Elon Musk, Flame, Flamethrower, Sold Out, The Boring Company, Thrower
By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Apparently flamethrowers were the item that people didn’t know they needed until it was available.

Elon Musk’s Boring Company made the flamethrowers available 5 days ago and they’ve already sold out.

20,000 of the $500 units are sold out. Musk said the flamethrowers bearing the logo of his Boring Company tunneling and infrastructure venture would ship with a complimentary fire extinguisher.

The sellout would represent roughly $10 million in sales of the devices.

Musk isn’t alone in selling flamethrowers. A more powerful (and expensive) flamethrower is sold by Ion Productions Team.

