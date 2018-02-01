Filed Under:#1, $1 Drink, Applebee's, Bahama Mama, Bahama Mamas, cheap, DOLLARAMA, drink
Photo: Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Looking for a cheap and tropical treat after a long day at work? The restaurant that first brought you the $1 Long Island Ice Tea is setting its sights on the Bahama Mama for the month of February.

The DOLLARMAMA will be on menus beginning on Feb. 1 at Applebee’s restaurants. For those who don’t know, the drink is a mix of white rum, orange, pineapple and lime juices as well as some coconut and cherry flavors.

The company has been making a splash with recent one dollar offerings in different months that include the Long Island Ice Tea mentioned above and $1 margaritas.

Find out which locations are participating in the Dollarmama offer at Applebees.com.

 

