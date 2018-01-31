Filed Under:104.3, 1043, 1043 WOMC, Beaches, contest, Flyaway, resort, Spa, Turks & Caicos, vacation, Villages, WOMC

Looking to getaway?

104.3 WOMC wants to send you to beautiful Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages and Spa.

Beaches Resorts is the Luxury Included Vacation for everyone.

Here’s how you can win your four day, three night vacation to Beaches Resort with round-trip airfare!

Listen to 104.3 WOMC weekdays, January 5 through January 16th between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. for the cue to call.  When you hear it, be the 10th caller at (313) 298-1043 at you will be entered to win.

We’ll be giving away two vacations – one to qualifiers Feb. 5th – 9th and another Feb. 12-16th.

Winners will be announced the following Mondays at approximately 10 a.m. with Jim Johnson!

 

[ View the official contest rules here ]

Beaches is better than ever!

Relax on the pristine beach or at any of the six pools while the kids enjoy the most thrilling water park in the Caribbean with a surf-simulator, gigantic water slides, a lazy river and all new food trucks!

Beaches resorts is the luxury included vacation for everyone!

Do it all, or nothing at all. Either way, you’ll be relax and refreshed at Beaches Resorts.

For out more at Beaches.com.

