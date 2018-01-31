Filed Under:best, Best Ever, Beyonce, Bowl, Bruno Mars, Ever, halftime, Halftime performances, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Music, Prince, Rolling Stones, show, Super, Super Bowl, Super Bowl Halftime Show, U2, worst, Worst Ever
Prince performs at halftime of Super Bowl XLI in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, February 4, 2007. (Photo by David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/MCT/Sipa USA)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The performance marks his return after his “waldrobe malfunction” with Janet Jackson in 2004.

While that moment was infamous, we also occasionally get a performance for the ages.

From Prince to Bruno Mars, here’s my rankings for the greatest Super Bowl halftime performance.

10. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (2008)

9. Lady Gaga (2017)

8. The Rolling Stones (2006) 

7. Paul McCartney (2005)

6. Bruno Mars (2014)

5. Michael Jackson (1993)

4. Bruce Springsteen (2009)

3. Beyonce (2013)

2. U2 (2002)

1. Prince (2007)

Honorable mentions:

Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock and P. Diddy (2004)

Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott (2015)

Madonna, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. (2012)

Aerosmith, ‘N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly (2001)

