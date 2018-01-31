Pixbox77 | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

I always thought that eating cereal was a convenient and good way to start a day with needed vitamins and protein.

Dietitian Keri Gans kinda confirms that, saying, “Cereal can absolutely be a vehicle for getting important nutrients into your diet to start your day off right.”

But I do love eating cold pizza in the morning … and I’m thinking that is not a good choice vs cereal. I’m wrong.

Dietitian Chelsey Amer steps up again, saying, “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories. However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

My guilt has been cleansed! Let’s see if I gain more weight. Story here.

