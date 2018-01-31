Photo: Peter Brouillet / USA Today

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Michael Jackson’s performance changed Super Bowl halftime shows forever.

Jackson’s spectacular entrance used body doubles to create the illusion of teleporting around the stadium on top of the Jumbotrons before the King of Pop himself jumped from the center of the stage.

The audience anxiously waited as Jackson held still for more than a minute and a half before opening the show with “Jam,” and continuing on with crowd favorite “Billie Jean.”

Jackson closed out his performance with dedicating “Heal the World” to children around the globe.