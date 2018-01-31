Yunuli123 | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

A report mentions the people who start their day early are more productive and it appears more successful. This CEO agrees, “I wake up about 6:30 a.m. and the first thing I do is walk my beagles. During this time, I usually think about what I want to accomplish during the day. I mentally play out any potentially important conversations, or transactions, that I know I need to have during the day. I try to anticipate what the other people are going to say or do and what questions they are going to ask; and then I come up with answers to those questions. It sounds kind of crazy, but the truth is it’s a form of visualization, and it’s something I have done naturally, even as a kid.”

I don’t think its a body reaction from being an early riser that makes a person more successful, it’s a mental decision, because the people who are CEO’s and in other successful jobs are mostly required to do so in order to fulfill their good paying job requirements. I know many who are late risers that achieve more than the real early bird farmers. The Entrepreneur page gives more info.

