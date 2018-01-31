13 June 2009 - Derbyshire, Engalnd - Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard. Download Festival 2009 held at Castle Donnington. Photo Credit: Ian Gavin/Photoshot/AdMedia/Sipa Press

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Def Leppard and Journey are scheduled to play Comerica Park on July 13 as part of a 58-date North American tour they announced Friday.

Tickets for the shows are scheduled to start going on sale Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

The bands will swap out opening and closing slots throughout the tour, though there’s no word yet on the running order in Detroit. The Pretenders will be opening for both bands.

Journey and Def Leppard last teamed up in 2006 for a tour that included shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre and Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena.