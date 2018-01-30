By Beau Daniels
This is the Uber for dog. The same as Uber a very wealthy person sees opportunity in having an app to help find a person to walk dogs, $300 million has been invested. “We look forward to enhancing our technology and service offerings to enable more people to keep their dogs happy and healthy.” Than’s the word from billionaire Masayoshi Son who is funding the business to start in Los Angeles.

The passion for dogs IMO will ignite this start up. Think about the explosion of pet retail alone, “Wag is a clear leader in the rapidly growing global market for pet care services.” Mayb you could be a franchisee here in the metro. Get more info from the NY Times.

