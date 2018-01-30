Photo: PA Images/Sipa/USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Steven Tyler is giving back.

The Aerosmith singer’s recently launched Janie’s Fund initiative held a gala ball and GRAMMY viewing party in Los Angeles that raised $2.4 million for the abused women’s charity.

“The whole reason I’m in this is because I know what happens to a girl if she’s sexually abused at 14, sent out on the street to sell crack at 15, her mother has her hook at 16, she’s bringing johns home at 17 because she looks older,” he told Forbes at the Red Studios in Hollywood event. “At 18 she’s left off at a bus station in Oklahoma, doesn’t know where she is or what’s going on. She’s broken. Now, she, for the rest of her life, has a problem with sex, has a problem with men coming on to her. There are men in America that murder people, they get caught with a gun in their hand they get seven f—ing years! She gets 70 years. Seventy years of her life has been ruined and that f—ing kills me. That kills me.”

The event featured a live auction highlighted by Sharon Stone paying $116,000 for a Christopher Makos print of Andy Warhol kissing John Lennon and a performance from Tyler.