Filed Under:Roger Daltrey
Roger Daltrey of The Who during Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 13, 2017, in San Francisco, California (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

By: Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — In my pre-Beatles youth, classical music, Ludwig  Van, Wolfgang Amadeus, and their crowd, was sometimes called “Long-Haired” music.

It had that classical connotation.

In 2018 it’s “Long-Hair” orchestra hall meets “Long-Hair” Woodstock Nation as the WHO’s Roger Daltrey comes to town doing the WHO’s psychedelic hippie rock opera “Tommy.”

Roger will use the local symphony orchestra in each town on this brief, June 8 to July 9 tour.

Roger will also publish an autobiography in August, that he says will be more than just the listing of events and hopefully give you and I, the reader, a little more personal insight.

To me and my generation boomers, The Who were always rock royalty since the early days. We get the royal visit July 5 at Meadowbrook.

Start growing that hair!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live