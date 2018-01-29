Roger Daltrey of The Who during Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 13, 2017, in San Francisco, California (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Roger Daltrey has added a very special concert to his 2018 solo tour schedule.

The Who frontman will team up with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform the bands’s classic 1969 rock opera Tommy on July 5 at Meadow Brook Ampitheatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

This story will be updated as additional details are released.