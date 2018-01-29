Thought you might enjoy seeing the demolition progress being made at the old Pontiac Silverdome.
I had the privilege of spending the last few years there as the Lion’s P.A. Announcer before moving on to do the same for a few years at Ford Field. Great memories of Lion’s home games and, of course, decades of watching the biggest names in show Biz perform.
Comments
Jim Johnson
