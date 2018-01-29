Xianghong Wu | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Here is something to continue the hype of the eclipse we experienced this summer … This Wednesday comes a lunar eclipse — but also a blue moon, and super moon. All three together hasn’t happened in 36 years and won’t occur again until 2037.

Expect the moon to turn orange, red, and possibly some other shades after the earth shadows it. Two full moons in one month earns the title of blue moon. More about super moon here.

