By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Blue Moon, Eclipse, Super Moon
Xianghong Wu | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Here is something to continue the hype of the eclipse we experienced this summer … This Wednesday comes a lunar eclipse — but also a blue moon, and super moon. All three together hasn’t happened in 36 years and won’t occur again until 2037.

Expect the moon to turn orange, red, and possibly some other shades after the earth shadows it. Two full moons in one month earns the title of blue moon. More about super moon here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live