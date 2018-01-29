Tilyo Rusev | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Highway US-131 in Michigan is a scenic highway. Add a cow trotting down the road adds more to the view.

Yup, that's a cow on US-131 north of Wayland. What we know about the incident that happened earlier today: https://t.co/NLidpiVwBv pic.twitter.com/fUjt3TYDRq — WOOD TV8 (@WOODTV) January 28, 2018

Hey cows get the rightaway in Michigan even if going in the wrong direction.

Loose cow runs wrong way down US-131 https://t.co/LOqAOrq57J pic.twitter.com/CIDVhhGykt — WZZM 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) January 28, 2018

Michigan State Police followed the cow which escaped from a rodeo. US-131 in Allegan County came to a stop as drivers were safe and enjoyed the rodeo on the road. More from WOOD-TV.

