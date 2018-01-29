By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Cow on highway
Tilyo Rusev | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Highway US-131 in Michigan is a scenic highway. Add a cow trotting down the road adds more to the view.

Hey cows get the rightaway in Michigan even if going in the wrong direction.

Michigan State Police followed the cow which escaped from a rodeo. US-131 in Allegan County came to a stop as drivers were safe and enjoyed the rodeo on the road. More from WOOD-TV.

