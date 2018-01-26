Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

By: Beau Daniels

Forget who men think are the sexiest ladies, let the women decide. According to FHM here are who they say are the sexiest.

Surprising to me the top choice is Rihanna. She is beautiful, I’ve met Rihanna and her eyes are aglow, with a sweet personality, I’ve just never heard her mentioned as one of the most beautiful even though she is inside and out.

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is on track to outsell Kardashians' makeup brands https://t.co/YGiTvySYWt pic.twitter.com/4ASxCb9c3H — billboard (@billboard) January 26, 2018

One you often see on the top of a guys list is Scarlett Johansson, and ladies agree.

Scarlett Johansson before and after feminism pic.twitter.com/wK80mPemB6 — Jared (@J66281014) January 21, 2018

But you will see many here many who are not often recognized by men.

