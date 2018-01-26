By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Sexiest women
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

By: Beau Daniels

Forget who men think are the sexiest ladies, let the women decide. According to FHM here are who they say are the sexiest.

Surprising to me the top choice is Rihanna. She is beautiful, I’ve met Rihanna and her eyes are aglow, with a sweet personality, I’ve just never heard her mentioned as one of the most beautiful even though she is inside and out.

One you often see on the top of a guys list is Scarlett Johansson, and ladies agree.

But you will see many here many who are not often recognized by men.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live