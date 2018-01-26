Filed Under:brick, Elton, Elton John, fall, farewell, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, Final, Final Show, final tour, Little Caesars Arena, October, quit, Report, Retirement, retiring, road, Second, second show, show, Sir Elton John, tour, touring, Yellow
Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Sir Elton John will play not one but two shows at Little Caesars Arena during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

The pop music icon will be playing in Detroit on Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 2.

[Elton John To Perform In Detroit For Global Farewell Tour]

The 70-year-old announced at a press conference on Wednesday that his massive 300-date tour will be his last.

Promising the tour will feature “the best produdction we’ve ever done,” John revealed that he’s partnering with Gucci, who will design his stage outfits as well as merchandise for pop-up shops.

“We want to go out properly. We want to go out with a bang, not a whimper,” John said.

The three year tour will start in September.

John, whose hits include “Your Song” and “Candle in the Wind,” has won five Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for “The Lion King,” a Tony Award for “Aida” and received a Kennedy Center Honor. He has sold 300 million records.

