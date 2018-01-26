By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Plastic Straws
Akaphat Porntepkasemsan | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

I assume this is all about going green, California is considering a bill that will fine restaurant workers who give out plastic straws to customers if they don’t ask for one. A fine of $1000 is proposed in the bill along with 6 months jail time.

Plastic is an environmental issue but I would think just require that they are put in a recycle bin instead of the garbage after use. Representative Ian Calderon speaks, “We need to create awareness around the issue of one-time use plastic straws and its detrimental effects on our landfills, waterways, and oceans. AB 1884 is not a ban on plastic straws. It is a small step towards curbing our reliance on these convenience products, which will hopefully contribute to a change in consumer attitudes and usage.”

I was encouraged to use straws at a restaurant because workers put their hand on the top of the glass. The Blaze

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live