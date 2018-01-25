(Photo: Suppakrit Boonsat | Dreamstime.com)

(WOMC) — The travel experts at TripAdvisor just released their 16th annual Traveler’s Choice Awards, including the year’s best hotels in the world and jet-setters’s favorite hotels for romance.

The results are, well, interesting.

In the U.S., users rated the Belamere Suites in Perrysburg, Ohio, their favorite romantic hotel.

If you’re wondering where Perrysburg, Ohio, is, it’s a small city of about 20,000 residents located in northern Ohio, close to the Michigan border. A night at Belamere Suites averages about $218 a night, but the least expensive month to stay is March, when pricing averages $199 a night.

Are you planning a romantic getaway this year?