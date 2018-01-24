Katarzyna Bialasiewicz | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Here’s another reason not to text and drive, your insurance rates go up. That not from being issued a traffic ticket for texting while driving. Your phone is Big Brother, and sends marketing research, most common is location, but also can monitor conversations to help determine products liked. Beyond that is recognizing texting while driving using your phones gyroscope and accelerometer.

Allstate is considering using the data, the increase in rates for texting while driving could actually motivate less dangerous driving, “We believe that people are coachable and that by driving less aggressively, using the phone less, there are opportunities to not only give a more accurate insurance price based on choices, but to give drivers more control.” CNN

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter