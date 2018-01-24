Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Sir Elton John is saying goodbye to life on the road, but he’s making a stop in Detroit first.

The 70-year-old pop music legend announced in a press conference on Wednesday that his next world tour will be his last.

The massive 300-date “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will be making a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Oct. 12. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 2.

The yellow brick road leads to… The #EltonFarewellTour! Get tickets for Elton's final tour and watch the incredible Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour launch video at https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/pyiPP3KHuN — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018

The three year tour will start in September, John told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in a sit down chat that was live-streamed worldwide.

“My life has changed. My priorities have changed. My priorities are my children and my husband,” the singer explained. “I thought the time was right to say thank you to my fans around the world.”

John, whose hits include “Your Song” and “Candle in the Wind,” has won five Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe for “The Lion King,” a Tony Award for “Aida” and received a Kennedy Center Honor. He has sold 300 million records.

“I’ve been touring since I was 17 with various bands,” John said. “I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye.”

John stressed that his decision to retire has nothing to do with his health (last year, he was forced to cancel several concerts after contracting a rare bacterial infection). As evidence, John pointed to the tour’s expansive itinerary, which will span over 300 dates and touch down in nearly every continent. “That doesn’t sound like someone who is in poor health to me,” he quipped.

Promising that the tour will feature “the best production we’ve ever done,” John revealed that he’s partnering with Gucci, who will design his stage outfits as well as merchandise for pop-up shops.

“We want to go out properly. We want to go out with a bang, not a whimper,” John said.

John also made it clear that while he’s retiring from touring, he will continue to create and write new music.

Watch John’s announcement below: