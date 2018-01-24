Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Elton John is set to make an announcement about his future career at a press conference Wednesday, the BBC reports.

The star is expected to reveal plans for a new venture after his Las Vegas residency ends in May after six years.

British newspaper The Mirror has reported the 70-year-old will announce his final world tour.

The press conference is expected to take place simultaneously in New York and London at 12:30 p.m. EST. You can also stream the announcement live on his website eltonjohn.com.

A wrinkle in time. Past meets present. A taste of things to come at the #EltonEvent today. Watch the special announcement live at 9.30 PT / 12.30 ET / 17.30 GMT on https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/WLbNkT1EoJ — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018

Sir Elton has sold more than 200 million records over his career and is one of the world’s most in-demand live performers after touring for nearly 50 years.

The star is due to perform a duet with Miley Cyrus at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.