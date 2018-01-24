By: Nathan Vicar
(WOMC) — Elton John is set to make an announcement about his future career at a press conference Wednesday, the BBC reports.
The star is expected to reveal plans for a new venture after his Las Vegas residency ends in May after six years.
British newspaper The Mirror has reported the 70-year-old will announce his final world tour.
The press conference is expected to take place simultaneously in New York and London at 12:30 p.m. EST. You can also stream the announcement live on his website eltonjohn.com.
Sir Elton has sold more than 200 million records over his career and is one of the world’s most in-demand live performers after touring for nearly 50 years.
The star is due to perform a duet with Miley Cyrus at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.