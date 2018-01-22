Nuthawut Somsuk | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Digg posted some interesting information on the best and worst states to live in. What’s also interesting is the results were determined by the people that live in those states. It appears that the most hated by it residents is Illinois. Followed by Connecticut, Mississippi and Louisiana with over 25 percent of the people living their not being happy.

The map here also helps identify the best states. I thought Hawaii would be at the top, but Texas, Wisconsin, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Iowa, Maine, and Minnesota have happy residents. Michigan falls in the middle.

