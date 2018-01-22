Trustieee | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

An eleven year old who was not allowed in school because of her marijuana patch — prescribed to prevent seizures following cancer treatment — is now back in class with fellow students. A federal judge had to force the school to accept her after the parents sued the district.

Her mom mentions the benefits of the drug, saying, “The two together are a golden cure for her. She can think better, walk better, talk better. Her brain used to be like in a cloud. Now she can think better and is more alert and she can interact.”

The small cancer survivor uses a patch and lotion created with marijuana to get through the day. Dealing with childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia, constantly being prescribed different drugs with no success, her parents wanted a stop in things causing more side effects, that’s when the doctor switched to marijuana. More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter