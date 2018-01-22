June 7, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Daryl Hall (left) and John Oates of Hall & Oates performs at American Airlines Arena. Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Multi-platinum and award-winning artists Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train announced Monday their momentous co-headline North American summer tour will be stopping at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena in May.

The extensive trek will make over 35 stops across the U.S. and Canada including a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

“This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music. I love Train, and have a close relationship with Pat Monahan, going back to our ‘Live From Daryl’s House’ show together,” said Hall, of the summer outing.

This marks the first time legendary duo Daryl Hall & John Oates will tour together with fellow award winning hitmakers, Train.

Fans can expect full sets from both Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train, followed by a showstopping joint set.

Tickets ($49.50, $69.50, $99.50 and $129.50) go on sale Monday, January 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, The Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

“I’ve known Daryl Hall and John Oates for a few years now and after being their fan my entire life, we now get to tour with them and spend time with legends in the world of music. This will be a career highlight for all of us in Train and a show that you won’t want to miss,” said Pat Monahan.