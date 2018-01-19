By Beau Daniels
Zoos have been known to come up with some great promotions, and I think this one takes the cake. The Bronx Zoo is in the second year of its Valentine’s Day promotion called “Name a Roach.”

Just $15 makes your roach official with a certificate showcasing their new name. Now, would you name a roach after a person you are in love with or an ex? They bump up the package by offering chocolate roaches, pins, and sexy socks. Interested? Look for the hissing creature you would like to name here.

