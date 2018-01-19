Filed Under:Co-Headlining, Comerica Park, concert, Def Leppard, Journey, show, Team Up, tickets, tour
By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Def Leppard and Journey are scheduled to play Comerica Park on July 13 as part of a 58-date North American tour they announced Friday.

Tickets for the shows are scheduled to start going on sale Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.

The bands will swap out opening and closing slots throughout the tour, though there’s no word yet on the running order in Detroit.

Journey and Def Leppard last teamed up in 2006 for a tour that included shows at DTE Energy Music Theatre and Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena.

 

 

