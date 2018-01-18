(Photo: Ken Wolter | Dreamstime.com)

Believe it or not, Valentine’s Day is less than a month away, so if you haven’t started thinking about making that special dinner reservation you better get cracking. And if you’re struggling to come up with an idea, there’s an interesting option for that Valentine’s Day meal, although we expect it will take a special woman to really appreciate it.

White Castle is now taking reservations through OpenTable for their 27thannual Valentine’s Day dinner, taking place at most Castle locations on February 14, from 4 to 9 pm. Guests who opt to do a White Castle Valentines will be greeted by a hostess, and get tableside service for their meal, which will include The Original Slider, the Veggie Slider and all other Craver favorites, as well as a limited-time Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Smoothie, made with real strawberries and vanilla yogurt, and topped with rich Ghirardelli premium chocolate sauce.

“Many couples have fond memories of first dates or even love at first sight here at White Castle, so Valentine’s Day has become a longstanding tradition for us and our customers,” Jamie Richardson,vice president of White Castle, says. “Whether it’s sharing the very sliders that brought our fans together or simply enjoying a special Valentine’s Day meal with loved ones, this is a wonderful event that we all look forward to each year.”

For those interested, CLICK HERE for more info and a link to online reservations.

Source: Yahoo Finance