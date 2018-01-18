Aerosmith's guitarist Joe Perry during their concert at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, February 8, 2006. (Photo by Doug Duran/Contra Costa Times/KRT)

By: Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — I wanted to follow up on the rocking group Aerosmith’s Joe Perry put together recently.

The fact that he teamed up with Robin Zander of Cheap Trick really grabbed my interest.

They were two of the hottest live bands in the late 70’s and it’s a match you would never expect but love.

The track “Aye, Aye, Aye” is the Zander tune on Joe’s new solo album, “Sweetzerland Manifesto”.. I also mentioned Joe is coming out with his own boombox along with Monster.

It even has a Classic Rock setting tuned by Joe himself.

When it comes to Hard Guitar rock Joe knows tone.

I had a brush with that in the early 1980’s. I had a Fender Tele that was quite clean sounding but a little weak when plugged into certain amps. In those days of the Dick The Bruiser Band, we used the headliners amp line, so I never knew what I was plugging into.

I told Joe that after one of his “Project” shows at Harpo’s, and he recommended a Bill Lawrence pickup which I dropped in. It made all the difference.

A much stronger, rocking, honkin’ axe was born!

It even sounded similar to Joe’s tone with the Joe Perry Project, but not quite.

I kept it in my Nocaster until 1989 when I finally got a Les Paul.

See why I’m really looking forward to hearing the Joe Perry tuned boom box? It’s going to be a loud spring.