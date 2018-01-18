Daria Filimonova | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Many are loving the news reporting that Apple overs job that allow you to work at home. Most of them are titled “At Home Advisor” with a requirement of six hour shifts but less than 20 hours. But some full-time jobs are offered.

They do provide new computers with a requirement of having good high speed internet connection, and what many might not have, a landline. Of course there will be a background check and the cool thing they do like many other progressive company’s, conduct an interview with you just sitting in front of your cam. Many are obsessed with Apple which could result in these jobs being very enjoyable. Details here.

