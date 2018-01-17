Witold Krasowski | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

The Michigan Meteor exploded around 8:08pm last night and some think that occurred near the Northwest Detroit suburbs. Also thought to have ignited only 1000 feet above ground. The sound did register around 2.0 and was seen and heard from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin.



I can tell you my security cameras picked up the flash that lit up my front yard. Originally some thought it was a missile. My first impression, my neighbor was doing his fireworks again. Call in this morning and tell us what you witnessed. 313 298-1043. More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter