By Scott T. Sterling

Cindy Frey, the widow of late Eagles’ star Glenn Frey, is suing a New York City hospital for wrongful death in the case of her husband.

Frey filed the suit against Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan and gastroenterologist Steven Itzkowitz accusing both of “negligence for failing to properly treat her late husband’s ulcerative colitis, diagnose and treat infection, and advise of the risks and side effects from treatment” (via Reuters).

Frey died of complications from acute ulcerative colitis, pneumonia and rheumatoid arthritis.

The complaint seeks unspecified damages for Cindy Frey, the mother of Frey’s three children and overseer of his estate.

Frey’s son, Deacon Frey, is now touring as a member of the Eagles.

A Mount Sinai spokeswoman said the hospital does not comment on pending litigation, and Frey’s lawyer declined to elaborate on the suit.