Nov 22, 2013; Miami, FL; Recording artist Glenn Frey of the rock band the Eagles performs during a concert at the American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Glenn Frey‘s widow has filed a wrongful death suit against one of his doctors and the hospital where the Eagles singer-guitarist died.

Cindy Frey accuses Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York and Doctor Steven Itzkowitz of negligence for failing to properly treat Glenn’s ulcerative colitis. The suit also alleges the hospital mistreated an infection and didn’t advise them on the risks and side effects from his treatment.

According to court documents, “Glenn Frey was rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled.”

Thursday is the second anniversary of Frey’s death — and the expiration of New York state’s two-year limit for such suits. The complaint seeks unspecified damages. (Reuters)