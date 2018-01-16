Photo: Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Brian Wilson’s storied career as a songwriter and founding member of the Beach Boys got off to what could have been a discouraging start when he was still in high school.

While he a student at Hawthorne High School back in the 1950s, Wilson was given a failing grade in a music composition class. The song in question would go on to become the Beach Boys debut single, “Surfin.'”

Related: Two Previously Unreleased Brian Wilson Songs to Appear on ‘Playback’

The single peaked at #75 on the U.S. charts, and would launch one of the most legendary acts in music history.

Hawthorne High’s current principal, Dr. Landesfeind, has taken it upon herself to revise Wilson’s failing grade into a sparkling A+.

Both Wilson’s official account and Hawthorne High shared Wilson’s new grade on social media.

“Guess who dropped by HHS to appeal that grade Fred Morgan gave to him?,” the school posted on Twitter. “Dr. Landesfeind signed the grade change! Brian Wilson now has an A on that assignment!”

“Brian’s high school music teacher Fred Morgan: ‘Brian wrote a composition for me and it turned out to be ‘Surfin.’ That composition got an F, but it made a million dollars,'” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “Brian’s failing grade has now been changed to an A on this assignment by Dr. Landesfeind!”

See the tweets below.

Guess who dropped by HHS to appeal that grade Fred Morgan gave to him? Dr. Landesfeind signed the grade change!… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Hawthorne High (@HHSCougars) January 15, 2018