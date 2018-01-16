Filed Under:Ambitious, American Utopia, Byrne, concert, David, David Byrne, Detroit, Fox, Fox Theatre, Heads, show, Singer, talking, Talking Heads, The Fox, tour
Photo: Jody Rogac

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — In December, Talking Heads mastermind David Byrne announced a 2018 tour, saying it was “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for ‘Stop Making Sense,'” Jonathan Demme’s 1984 documentary often considered one of the best concert movies ever made.

On Tuesday, Byrne announced that he will be bringing that show to the Fox Theatre on August 10.

Byrne, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Talking Heads in 2002, will perform songs from his new album American Utopia, as well as Talking Heads classics like “Burning Down the House,” “Psycho Killer,” and “Once in a Lifetime.”

Tickets range from $37.50-$175.  They will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, January 19 on Ticketmaster.com.

 

