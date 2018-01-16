Photo: Jason L. Nelson / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By: Steve Kostan

(WOMC) — At this point in rock and life, I’m usually interested in the music produced when some of our heroes shuffle the deck with different personnel and collaborate on a song or project.

In the very early days it simply wasn’t done and sometimes had to be done either anonymously or under an alias. The latest and greatest? AEROSMITH guitarist the great …JOE PERRY.

Joe has a new solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto out and he has some killer help…guests. The mighty ROBIN ZANDER of CHEAP TRICK, DOLLS singer DAVID buster JOHANSEN, and the original first choice for lead throat of LED ZEPPELIN, the legendary TERRY REID.

Even RINGO’s son ZACK drums on a track. Enough adjectives for ya? They’re all top shelf rockers.

At the CES, Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas, Gary Cherone of EXTREME and now STP, joined Joe onstage.

It was covers, new songs including Aye, Aye, Aye, (Zander), and AERO-CLASSICS.

Where’s the electronics? JOE has a new boom box coming out.

It’s called the “Monster Blaster Classic Rock Edition” and has a Classic Rock setting that was tuned by Joe himself.

I always felt that one of those guys, JOE or a JIMMY PAGE, would be naturals to really capture that essence of hard rocking Guitar rock, without being too synthetic or shrill sounding. I’m looking forward to both.