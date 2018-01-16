By Beau Daniels
Chanawit | Dreamstime.com

It’s not surprising to dog lovers that another batch of research (see it here) says dog owners prefer hangin’ out with the canine than another person.

This from Link AKC’s Herbie Calves says, “The physical benefits of dog ownership are often the first that come to mind, but we’ve found the emotional and mental health benefits of having a furry companion are just as impactful. People consider their dogs members of their family and are looking for ways to connect and interact with them on a deeper level.”

Sure, everyone gets a happy feeling when the dog runs over after being alone in the house all by itself. But is it true “unconditional love?”

Either way a dog owner does not get that enthusiasm from friends and family members every time they walk in the door. Are dogs better for your health than people? Express your opinion with the Beau Poll below.

