Photo: Romain Blanquart/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK

The winners of the North American International Auto Show Car, Truck and Utility of Year have been announced.

  • The Honda Accord took home the prize in the car category.
  • The Truck of the Year award went to the newly redesigned Lincoln Navigator.
  • The Utility of Year is the Volvo XC-60.

Who gets to decide? The vehicles are judged by a panel of 50 journalists from the U.S. and Canada. The all-new Accord has received a complete makeover and is powered by a high tech two-liter turbocharged engine and is packed with new technology. The Navigator is outfitted with a twin turbocharged, six-cylinder engine with a ten-speed transmission. Volvo says its new XC-60 mid-size SUV has more standard safety and comfort features than any other vehicle in its class.

Source: Detroit Free Press

