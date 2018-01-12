Vadymvdrobot | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Because it’s International Kiss A Ginger Day, kiss a redhead today, unless you have concerns about HR. I’m curious if this is another one of those days created by Hallmark Cards.

It’s time, once again, for the annual celebration of us gingers: National Kiss a Ginger Day!https://t.co/heCjkKCNql — Bart Pohlman (@SportsTalkBart) January 12, 2018

I assume Gingers might be expecting more propositions. I am shocked with the fact in the blog that says no more than 2 percent of the earth is redheaded, but not surprised that they are more active,”The sex lives of women with red hair were clearly more active than those with other hair color, with more partners and having sex more often than the average.” So kiss a redhead today, or hug one, or maybe just give them a smile.

