By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Ginger Day
Vadymvdrobot | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Because it’s International Kiss A Ginger Day, kiss a redhead today, unless you have concerns about HR. I’m curious if this is another one of those days created by Hallmark Cards.

I assume Gingers might be expecting more propositions. I am shocked with the fact in the blog that says no more than 2 percent of the earth is redheaded, but not surprised that they are more active,”The sex lives of women with red hair were clearly more active than those with other hair color, with more partners and having sex more often than the average.” So kiss a redhead today, or hug one, or maybe just give them a smile.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleHere are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Listen Live