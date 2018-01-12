(Maria Ives for Radio.com)

By: Beau Daniels

John Mayer is going old school, he wants people to start sending letters again. Maybe this is because of his time now spent around an older group of people after becoming part of Dead & Company, “Let’s correspond. Real paper. Real ink. Real names.”

Mayer does recommend not using a pen or pencil, “Here’s the plan: get yourself a typewriter (@californiatypewriter and Etsy have some great ones) and send me a one page, properly formatted letter (formal or informal) and I will reply to a few every morning. Include return envelope/postage if you’re overseas.” Hard to imagine he will personally respond to the thousands of snail mail that will arrive. If interested, get the address here.

