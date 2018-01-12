Photo: Ethan Hyman / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Things got pretty “Urgent” at Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden show last night (Jan. 11).

Related: Billy Joel Joined by Steve Miller at Madison Square Garden

Joel welcomed singer Lou Gramm and guitarist Mick Jones of the classic rock outfit Foreigner to perform a pair of the band’s classic hits, “Urgent” and “Cold as Ice.”

Joel prefaced the performance by telling the audience that Jones co-produced his 1989 album, Storm Front (The Joel-Foreigner connection runs even deeper, as the singer inducted the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013).

“Him and another guy who was the singer of all those great songs are here with us tonight,” he announced as they joined him onstage.

After the augmented lineup performed “Urgent,” Joel left the stage to the Foreigner members to lead his band through “Cold as Ice.”

Watch fan footage of the performances below. Stick around at the end of “Cold as Ice” for the opening segment of Joel performing his own classic, “My Life.”