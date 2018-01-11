By Beau Daniels
Filed Under:Beau Daniels, Wine
Mihail Ivanov | Dreamstime.com

By: Beau Daniels

Is wine a necessity for you? Most of the ladies I social with it is. Many of their gifts to each other are related to wine. Even Kelly Clarkson mentions it in the Cosmo story, especially for moms, “Kids are challenging. Wine is necessary. They’re great though. Out of the mouths of babes. They say stuff where you’re like ‘Damn.’ They call you out. They teach me.” Kelly is being so real with here wine glass in this video.

She has a bunch on her plate raising two kids at age 3 and 21 months, plus her professional career including The Voice. The good thing for us is we have plenty of winery’s in Michigan.

