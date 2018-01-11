Apr 30, West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Recording artist Rick Springfield performs at SunFest in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rick Springfield opened up about his lifelong battle with depression and revealed that he considered suicide as recently as last year.

Speaking with Sirius/XM, the 68-year-old “Jessie’s Girl” hit-maker revealed, “Last year I was close to it, really close to it.” He said, “When Robin Williams and Chester [Bennington and Chris Cornell] and those guys … I didn’t go, ‘Oh that’s terrible.’ I went, ‘I get it.’ I get being that lost and dark. You’re in so much pain that you just want it to end. I have been there and I know what it’s like and I understand. It’s just part of your makeup.”

Springfield has been open about his struggles with depression, and in his 2011 autobiography, Late, Late at Night, he said he tried to hang himself when he was 17 but the rope snapped. Today, it’s meditation that’s keeping him alive. He says, “If I truly meditate and focus and get to that place, I’m not depressed. No matter what’s going on. But it’s pretty hard.” (People)