Love the line-up for Bonnaroo this year. That is probably influenced by Eminem appearing. There are ten stages with over 150 acts performing 10 miles from where I was raised.

OMC type artist include Nile Rogers & Chic, and Sheryl Crow. Also representing our state with Eminem is The Michigan Rattlers. They limit ticket sales at this huge festival to around 80,000. Here is the official site. Oh. and ten miles on the other side where I was raised is Jack Daniels Distillery.

