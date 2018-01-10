Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today Network

Two classic rock greats that rock great together.

Embodying a wide swath of classic rock styles, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers are set for a co-headlining North American tour.

They will be stopping at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Tuesday, June 26.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m. However, you can beat the box office tomorrow, January 11, by participating in the ticket presale!

Pre-sale information:

Thursday, January 11, starting at 10 a.m.

Link: click here for tickets

Password: ACCESS

The jaunt will mark Steely Dan’s first major tour since the death of founding member, Walter Becker.