Filed Under:Mariah Carey
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Mariah Carey’s tea is especially hot today.

Mariah Carey Finally Got Her Hot Tea on New Year's Eve

After setting social media aflame with her on-air request for hot tea while performing during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Carey is taking her tea meme to a line of official “I Was Told There Would Be Tea” merchandise.

“#Lambily, you asked for it!,” Carey shared on Instagram with a link to the items, which includes three different shirts and one mug. “Here are some tea-shirts for you.”

Two of the shirts and the mug are emblazoned with “I Was Told There Would Be Tea” with a photo of Carey. The third shirt reproduces Carey’s NYE Instagram post with the hashtag #FoundMyTea.

See photos of the amazing merch items in the gallery below.

