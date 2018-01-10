(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) — Jack White has released two new songs “Connected By Love” and “Respect Commander” from his forthcoming solo album, which he’s titled, Boarding House Reach.

A release date for Boarding House Reach is still forthcoming, but it will mark his third solo release to date following 2012’s Blunderbuss and 2014’s Lazaretto.

The Detroit native previously previewed the release with a cryptic collage of music which he dubbed, “Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach.”

This Saturday, for one day only, “Connected By Love” and “Respect Commander” will be available on limited-edition 7-inch vinyl at Third Man Records’ store in Detroit.

You can take a listen to both of the new songs below.